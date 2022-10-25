Read full article on original website
Window World Texas hosted Laughter for St. Jude featuring comedic guests!
SAN ANTONIO - Laughter is the best medicine!. Window World Texas hosted its annual St. Jude charity event to offer just that!. They had a special comedy and silent auction event Saturday night, with a familiar face headlining, Cleto Rodriguez. All the proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital.
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott's border mission operating
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he and other state leaders are pulling $359.6 million out of the state prison system’s budget to fund his Operation Lone Star border security operation through the next 10 months. So far, more than $4 billion has been spent to keep thousands...
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
Proposals for Texas power grid could raise your bills without lowering risk, study says
Lawmakers have ordered the Public Utility Commission to find ways to make sure there's enough electricity to meet the demand in Texas. They will be considering new proposals meant to make the state's power grid more reliable. Now, a Texas Consumer Association study says the recommendations could put taxpayers on...
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
New city budget more than doubles council funds for neighborhood safety projects
SAN ANTONIO – Each San Antonio city council district now has more money set aside to fix dangerous sidewalks or intersections in your neighborhood. The Trouble Shooters show you some of the projects already in the works. “I've been living here for 50 years,” Julio Cavazos says outside his...
The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
Side hustles are profitable for some and financially impacted for others before holidays
SAN ANTONIO — With the holidays coming up side hustlers are preparing for what should be their busiest time of the year. The extra cash flow could come from any number of stores, or you could try what Melissa Gutierrez is doing. After working her day job, she comes...
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
Two teens are hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Eastside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot after an altercation broke out at an East side apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Lord Road at the Stella Apartments at around 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a blood trail...
Man believed to be speeding just before crashing to traffic signal pole
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after speeding and crashing into a metal signal controller cabinet, San Antonio police say. Police were called to the 6300 block of Medina Base Rd. late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a man was allegedly speeding and swerving on the road before...
Man arrested for Intoxication Assault after crash sends passenger to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for Intoxication Assault after a crash left a passenger in critical condition. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m, on U.S. Hwy 281 N, towards the Northside of town. Police say the Nissan Altima was attempting to enter 281 North from I-35...
Woman found dead inside RV in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Texas – A woman was found dead inside an RV after it went up in flames. The fire occurred around 7:44 a.m, on Oct. 28, on the 200 block of Jeff Street. According to the Pleasanton Fire Department, four units were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Once the fire was put out, they went inside the RV and found a deceased woman.
Woman slashes tires, cuts man with knife on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A victim was found with cuts on his fingers and arms after someone slashed his tires. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on NE Loop 410, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, the male victim said an unknown woman slashed his tires...
