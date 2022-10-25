ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix won’t cancel Kanye West’s ‘Jeen-yuhs’ documentary

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
 5 days ago
Kanye West’s documentary is staying on Netflix.

The streaming service announced that it will not cancel the rapper and clothing designer who now goes by Ye, despite several other companies, including Adidas, choosing to cut ties following his tweet about Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye said in the now-removed tweet.

Netflix said its decision to keep Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy available for streaming was based on the notion that Ye is the subject of the documentary but was not involved in creating it, and that there is nothing antisemitic in the documentary, according to TMZ.

The documentary debuted earlier this year.

Hollywood MRC has reportedly decided to not air its documentary on Ye. The rapper and clothing designer’s talent agency also parted ways with him, in addition to clothing designer Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase in recent days.

Community Policy