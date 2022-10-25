Read full article on original website
Related
The Markup Hires Ko Bragg and Ryan Tate as Editors
The Markup has hired editors Ko Bragg and Ryan Tate to expand the newsroom’s focus on human-first, impact-driven reporting. I’m excited to work alongside both editors over the next six months as we continue to report on how people and communities are being harmed by technology—intentionally or unintentionally—and equip people with the tools, knowledge, and agency to drive change.
Introducing Smol Links: Shorten URLs Without Tracking
About the LevelUp series: At The Markup, we’re committed to doing everything we can to protect our readers from digital harm. We’re constantly working on improving digital security, respecting reader privacy, creating ethical and responsible user experiences, and making sure our site and tools are accessible. We’re also committed to writing about our process and sharing our work.
The Markup
New York City, NY
680
Followers
266
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT
The Markup is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society.https://themarkup.org/
Comments / 0