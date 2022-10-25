The Markup has hired editors Ko Bragg and Ryan Tate to expand the newsroom’s focus on human-first, impact-driven reporting. I’m excited to work alongside both editors over the next six months as we continue to report on how people and communities are being harmed by technology—intentionally or unintentionally—and equip people with the tools, knowledge, and agency to drive change.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO