Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school
REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
actionnewsnow.com
Classic car stolen in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office said that a classic car has been stolen in Shasta County. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a theft was reported from a commercial building at 8864 Airport Road #L. Officials said a yellow 1947 Ford Coupe was stolen from inside the building. The car...
krcrtv.com
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect who threw rock at Redding police vehicles arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vandalizing two police vehicles earlier this week in Redding, police say. On Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Sarah Brown went to the police department to retrieve her property. Officers said for unknown reasons, Brown threw a rock twice at the front windshield of...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show
On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible Monday during controlled burn off of Oak Run Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that they will be conducting a prescribed burn south of Oak Run on Monday from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If weather permits, they will be burning up to 250 acres off of Oak Run Road. Smoke is expected to be visible during the burn.
actionnewsnow.com
Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Haunted House at the Monolith
The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
Comments / 2