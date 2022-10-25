ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

5 arrested on drug charges near a Redding elementary school

REDDING, Calif. - Five people suspected of dealing drugs near a Redding elementary school were arrested on Friday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they served a search warrant to a home on the 10000 block of Frazier Road, near Columbia Elementary School. NPU officers found five people...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Classic car stolen in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office said that a classic car has been stolen in Shasta County. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a theft was reported from a commercial building at 8864 Airport Road #L. Officials said a yellow 1947 Ford Coupe was stolen from inside the building. The car...
krcrtv.com

Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft respond to the fire and are making good progress, according to...
krcrtv.com

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home

CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who threw rock at Redding police vehicles arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vandalizing two police vehicles earlier this week in Redding, police say. On Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Sarah Brown went to the police department to retrieve her property. Officers said for unknown reasons, Brown threw a rock twice at the front windshield of...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack

REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show

On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Haunted House at the Monolith

The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man reported missing earlier this month has died

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

