FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police officers work to replace fear with facts in Tucson schools
You Can, Too brings police inside classrooms to help kids understand law enforcement is here to protect and serve the community.
KOLD-TV
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Alvernon Way and Juarez Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a woman suspected of leaving a fatal collision with a pedestrian at the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Juarez Street. Police say 33-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
Pima County Judge: No sanction for Conover, PCAO in Remington case
A Pima County Superior Court judge also ruled Friday, Oct. 28 that she won't sanction Pima County Attorney Laura Conover in the case against Ryan Remington.
KOLD-TV
Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them. They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day. “We’ve really seen a terrible swath...
Tucson mom concerned over rise in RSV cases in Pima County
Tucson mom concerned about tripledemic and her child's health as Pima County reports increase in RSV cases.
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence roundup ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in the area.
25-year-old in custody for kidnapping of 7-year-old-girl
On October 28th, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega.
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
KOLD-TV
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
30-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run
On October 28, 2022, detectives with the Tucson Police Department were able to collect information on a suspect vehicle that left 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford dead after a hit-and-run.
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal...
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
azpm.org
Tucsonans can report homeless camps
Tucson residents can now call (520) 791-2540 or go online to report a homeless encampment if they're concerned about public safety, or the welfare of unhoused people. The city says its new "homeless encampment protocol" lets residents report sightings of homeless camps, so city officials can decide the level of response needed.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
"I need to get that before somebody gets hurt": Good deed turned deadly
Along Avra Valley Road in Marana, there are only farms and fast cars. A dolly in the middle of the road could cause a lot of problems.
