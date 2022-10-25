ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 home sales of Q3 2022

About the property: Oceanfront two-story home features five bedrooms, five full and one half-bath, library/office, bonus room, guest apartment, porches, patio, rooftop deck, pool and spa. ST. JOHNS. $8,500,000. 303 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.38 acre. House size: 4,808 square feet. Buyer: Ponte Vedra...
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
City permits $1.78 million Allegis Group office build-out

The city issued a permit Oct. 27 for Allegis Group Inc. to build-out space in Capital Plaza at Deerwood Park, where the company already leases offices, for its Jacksonville expansion at a cost of almost $1.78 million. The workforce services company plans to add up to 500 jobs in Jacksonville.
Stellar promotes Brian Kappele to CEO

Jacksonville-based Stellar Group Inc. announced Oct. 28 that Brian Kappele will become chief executive officer Jan. 1. Kappele has served as president and chief operating officer under CEO Mike Santarone since 2019, Stellar said in a news release. Santarone will become executive chairman on Stellar’s board of directors, the release...
Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
