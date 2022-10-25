Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Fox 19
Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Victims identified in Hamilton quadruple shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police have identified four victims of a shooting Tuesday including a 3-year-old girl. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Second Street around 7:45 p.m. Dariel Perez, 22, and Jonathan Jones, 29, were killed, according to the Butler County Coroner. Perez died at...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
Fox 19
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
WLWT 5
Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
Norwood mother charged with murder in infant's death, court docs say
In an affidavit, Norwood police said 37-year-old Rebecca King 'did purposely cause the death of her daughter ... by means of blunt impact.'
Fox 19
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Comments / 2