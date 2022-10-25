ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
Fox 19

Victims identified in Hamilton quadruple shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police have identified four victims of a shooting Tuesday including a 3-year-old girl. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Second Street around 7:45 p.m. Dariel Perez, 22, and Jonathan Jones, 29, were killed, according to the Butler County Coroner. Perez died at...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH

