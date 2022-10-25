Read full article on original website
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
Forspoken - Official Magic Parkour Deep Dive Trailer
Check out this new deep dive, focusing on Forspoken's Magic Parkour. Get a look at the upcoming action RPG and meet Frey as she uses her newfound magical abilities. Frey is able to use her powers to traverse the treacherous terrain of Athia and explore her surroundings. Using skills like Float, Zip, and Soar, Frey can also rely on these abilities when facing the region's fearsome enemies.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer
Learn more about the story and the conflict, see character classes, and more in this latest trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The upcoming remake of the strategy RPG features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, defend the glory of the Valerian...
Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Launch Trailer
Get ready to explore Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park, in Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits, available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to see character customization options, various ocean creatures you can collect, and the game modes of this fishing game.
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 1-7
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
Bayonetta 3 - Official Launch Trailer
Bayonetta 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch. Embark on an action-packed adventure and face a threat of multiversal proportions in the latest game in the Bayonetta series. Here's a quick look at the game's story, characters, and a peek at its combat, showing off an arsenal of new demonic abilities.
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Launch Trailer
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available now, featuring the Third Person mode, the Mercenaries Additional Orders which allows you to play as the lords of the village, and the conclusion to the Winters' family saga in the Shadows of the Rose story DLC. Check out the launch trailer!
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reveals How Close He Got to Playing James Bond Over a Decade Ago
British actor Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is returning to don the cape of Superman. The superstar made his return to play one of the most iconic characters in media for the first time since he wore the suit for Justice League back in 2017 and the extended edition with Zack Snyder's Justice League last year.
Genshin 3.2 Version Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact 3.2 is the next Genshin Impact update and will continue exactly where the Traveler left off in version 3.1. This version will answer a lot of questions as it will reach the conclusion of the Sumeru Archon Quest. However, this won't be the end of the Traveler's journey in Sumeru just like how the other regions were.
Victoria 3 - Release Trailer
Victoria 3 is available now on PC. Watch the launch trailer for this strategy game and get ready to build your ideal society in the tumult of the exciting and transformative 19th century. Lead dozens of world nations from 1836-1936, use your diplomatic wiles to weave pacts, alliances and rivalries...
Black Adam Wins Another Weekend Box Office and Crosses $250 Million Globally
Black Adam has won the box office for the second time in a row and has surpassed $111 million domestically and $250 million globally. As reported by Variety, Black Adam saw a 59% decline from its $67 million domestic opening with ticket sales reaching $27.7 million between Friday and Sunday. The decline is very much in line with other films in the superhero genre. For example, Thor: Love and Thunder saw a 68% decline after its first weekend, Shang-Chi fell 52%, and Eternals dropped 61%.
Fantastic Four Reportedly Won’t Feature Doctor Doom as the Primary Villain; William Jackson Harper Casted in Ant Man 3 and More
For the past few weeks, we haven't heard much about Marvel's Fantastic Four project since it was postponed to 2025. However recently, popular insider Jeff Sneider revealed a major scoop about the long-awaited film in The Hot Mic show with John Rocha by sharing that the Fantastic Four's first foe will not be Doctor Doom.
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
Hideo Kojima Claims One of His Upcoming Titles Will Change Both the Video Game and Film Industry
Hideo Kojima has claimed that one of his next projects may revolutionize the video game and film space. In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary game designer stated that one of his titles will be a new medium, which seems to suggest that Kojima has something special planned for his fans.
