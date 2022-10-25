Read full article on original website
IGN
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
IGN
Riders Republic - Season 4 Halloween Event Trailer
Riders Republic's Season 4 Halloween event brings zombies to the game. During the event, the community's mission is to knock out the zombies, close the hatches, and save the Ridge before November 2, 2022. Watch as zombies take over in this trailer for the Halloween event.
IGN
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the full remake of the RPG and life simulation game, will be available on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in North America in summer 2023. Journey to the Forgotten Valley, meet the community and get a peek at your farming life in this new trailer for the upcoming game.
IGN
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Official 'Journey Beyond Eternity' Launch Trailer
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam. Watch the launch trailer for another look at the characters, story, and combat of this RPG.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #668: Goodbye Beef Boy Joe
Today is a sad day. Joe Skrebels is moving onto pastures new, but before he does, just had to come and tell everyone how good Marvel Snap is. He's joined by Cardy, Matt, and Dale as they talk through this years Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Resident Evil Village's DLC, Barbarian, and The Bear.
IGN
Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits - Launch Trailer
Get ready to explore Marine Medal Mania, an aquarium-themed amusement park, in Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits, available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to see character customization options, various ocean creatures you can collect, and the game modes of this fishing game.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Launch Trailer
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available now, featuring the Third Person mode, the Mercenaries Additional Orders which allows you to play as the lords of the village, and the conclusion to the Winters' family saga in the Shadows of the Rose story DLC. Check out the launch trailer!
IGN
Bayonetta 3 - Official Launch Trailer
Bayonetta 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch. Embark on an action-packed adventure and face a threat of multiversal proportions in the latest game in the Bayonetta series. Here's a quick look at the game's story, characters, and a peek at its combat, showing off an arsenal of new demonic abilities.
IGN
Aussie Deals: 46% Carved off The Quarry, Three PC Freebies, Cheap Switch Controllers and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr, the "we have one at home" version of the God of war—it's Friday! Today's a pretty great day for PC freebies (three by my count). I should also like to take this opportunity to alert Halloween celebrators to Alien Isolation Collection for 80% off. That and this unofficial VR mod for it. If you somehow survive the coronary that's coming, see you on Monday.
IGN
Bayonetta 3: Voice Actors Detail Their Pay, Workload, and the Dangerous Race to the Bottom
Almost exactly five years since the longest actor's strike in US history came to a close, video game voice actors are in the spotlight once again. Back in 2017, it was about voice actors refusing to work with publishers like Activision and Take-Two over fair payment concerns. Now, a fiery controversy surrounding Nintendo and Platinum's upcoming Bayonetta 3 has reignited the debate over fair pay for voice actors in the video game industry.
IGN
Dracula City Master - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Dracula City Masters, the idle horror tower defense game available now on iOS and Android. In Dracula City Masters, players get a chance to overtake villages and cities with hordes of hungry vampires with a thirst for human blood. Players will spawn vampires with a tap of the finger and grow more powerful as they conquer new cities and increase their vampire armies.
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer
Learn more about the story and the conflict, see character classes, and more in this latest trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The upcoming remake of the strategy RPG features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, defend the glory of the Valerian...
IGN
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IGN
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
IGN
Yes, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Space Lamps are Super Important to the Show
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. As creator Mike McMahan’s Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes its third season this week, the showrunner is keeping his eye on the important things – like picking out the correct desk lamps for the season finale’s big briefing room scene.
IGN
All Genshin Future Star Locations - Star-Seeker's Sojourn Day 1-7
The Genshin Impact Star-Seeker's Sojourn event has begun! This limited-time Genshin Impact 3.1 event requires you to search for Future Star locations on behalf of NPC Banu, using a gadget to unveil where the star is hiding. After finding the star location, you must solve a puzzle to obtain the star itself.
IGN
The Sonic Prime Netflix Series and Sonic Frontiers Comparison - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Netflix Sonic Prime trailer gave us another look at Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Eggman as they all enter the Sonic multiverse. There are a few similarities it seems between the Sonic Prime Netflix series and Sonic Frontiers. We discuss the plots of both Sonic Prime and Sonic Frontiers. #SonicPrime is coming to Netflix December 15th, and with #SonicFrontiers coming very soon, it’s a great time to be a #Sonic fan. In other entertainment news, Venom 3 finds a director in Kelly Marcel with Tom Hardy set to reprise the role of the reluctant anti-hero Eddie Brock. And finally, KFC makes a Chainsaw Man reference!
IGN
Deal Alert: 20% Off the Ark Nova Board Game
Ark Nova is a 2022 board game that was released in early April. It's normally priced at $79.99, but today Amazon is offering it for only $59.96, a savings of 20%. Board games usually don't go on sale during their first year of release, so it's not surprising that this is the first time we've seen a discount on Ark Nova. Ever since its release, it has climbed the ranks and garnered a reputation of being one of the best strategy board games ever.
IGN
How Can I Win a Location With a Single Card?
Marvel Snap is all about having as much power as possible at Locations within a match. That would suggest you need a full 4 Card ensemble there to win, but what if you could do it with a single card? Some Challenges even ask you to do so!. This page...
