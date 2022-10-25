After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

