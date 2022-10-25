Read full article on original website
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
IGN
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
IGN
Forspoken - Official Magic Parkour Deep Dive Trailer
Check out this new deep dive, focusing on Forspoken's Magic Parkour. Get a look at the upcoming action RPG and meet Frey as she uses her newfound magical abilities. Frey is able to use her powers to traverse the treacherous terrain of Athia and explore her surroundings. Using skills like Float, Zip, and Soar, Frey can also rely on these abilities when facing the region's fearsome enemies.
IGN
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
IGN
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IGN
Bayonetta 3 - Official Launch Trailer
Bayonetta 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch. Embark on an action-packed adventure and face a threat of multiversal proportions in the latest game in the Bayonetta series. Here's a quick look at the game's story, characters, and a peek at its combat, showing off an arsenal of new demonic abilities.
IGN
The Sonic Prime Netflix Series and Sonic Frontiers Comparison - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Netflix Sonic Prime trailer gave us another look at Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Eggman as they all enter the Sonic multiverse. There are a few similarities it seems between the Sonic Prime Netflix series and Sonic Frontiers. We discuss the plots of both Sonic Prime and Sonic Frontiers. #SonicPrime is coming to Netflix December 15th, and with #SonicFrontiers coming very soon, it’s a great time to be a #Sonic fan. In other entertainment news, Venom 3 finds a director in Kelly Marcel with Tom Hardy set to reprise the role of the reluctant anti-hero Eddie Brock. And finally, KFC makes a Chainsaw Man reference!
IGN
Epic's Defunct MOBA Paragon Is Back Under New Ownership
After Fortnite's success eclipsed Paragon, Epic shut down the MOBA's servers just two years after the game's beta release. Now, thanks to free assets from the game on the Unreal Marketplace and a trademark agreement with Epic, Paragon is making a return four years later, albeit under a new title and new ownership.
IGN
Hideo Kojima Claims One of His Upcoming Titles Will Change Both the Video Game and Film Industry
Hideo Kojima has claimed that one of his next projects may revolutionize the video game and film space. In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary game designer stated that one of his titles will be a new medium, which seems to suggest that Kojima has something special planned for his fans.
IGN
Genshin Nahida Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams
Looking for advice on the best Genshin Impact Nahida build? Upcoming five-star Dendro catalyst character Nahida, otherwise known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, is already one of the most beloved characters in the game, owing to her part in the Archon Quest storyline so far. Based on what we know about...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #668: Goodbye Beef Boy Joe
Today is a sad day. Joe Skrebels is moving onto pastures new, but before he does, just had to come and tell everyone how good Marvel Snap is. He's joined by Cardy, Matt, and Dale as they talk through this years Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Resident Evil Village's DLC, Barbarian, and The Bear.
IGN
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Remake: 13 Awesome Things We Noticed While Playing
After playing through the original Resident Evil 4 dozens of times on everything from GameCube to Meta Quest 2 VR, Brian Altano got to go hands-on with the first 45 minutes of Capcom's highly anticipated next-gen remake of this modern classic of survival-horror action. Is it noticeably scarier? Will it be darker than the original? Does it still have funny moments? Did they make any changes? Did the chainsaw guy get new abilities? The answer is yes, but there's so much more to talk about. Even though Resident Evil 4 Remake's announcement might have been spoiled by leaks, the first trailer got us plenty excited, and seeing uncut gameplay footage of it in action has us extremely excited. Between the newer first-person games, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 Village, and the classic third-person Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has clearly been reaching for the moon with the RE Engine. RE4 is one of the best horror games of all time, so we cannot wait for its release date - March 24th, 2023 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
IGN
How to Use Bowser's Rabbid Mechakoopas
Bowser's special ability allows him to summon Rabbid Mechakoopas. They can be used in a variety of ways. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about the Rabbid Mechakoopa, with information on how to summon them, how they behave, and more. Are you looking for something specific?...
IGN
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the full remake of the RPG and life simulation game, will be available on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in North America in summer 2023. Journey to the Forgotten Valley, meet the community and get a peek at your farming life in this new trailer for the upcoming game.
IGN
Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Official 'Journey Beyond Eternity' Launch Trailer
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam. Watch the launch trailer for another look at the characters, story, and combat of this RPG.
IGN
Darkwood - Official PlayStation 5 Launch Trailer
Darkwood is available now on PlayStation 5. Explore the nightmarish world and see some of the dreadful creatures you'll encounter in this PS5 launch trailer for this survival horror game. The PlayStation 5 version features native 4K resolution, full DualSense controller support, and PS4 save game import. Craft weapons, prepare...
IGN
Steam Deck UI Comes to Desktop as Valve Rolls Out New Update for the Handheld; All We Know About Neon Prime Project and More
Steam’s Big Picture mode is now getting replaced by the Steam Deck UI. Valve announced that the newest update to the client will bring the handheld console’s UI to PC. It was reported in July last year that the Deck UI will replace Steam’s Big Picture mode on desktop.
