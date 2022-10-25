Accused cop killer booked into jail after hospital release

An accused cop killer is now behind bars, after being released from the hospital. 63 year old, Duane Leslie Heard has been booked in the York County Detention Center. He is charged with the murder of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

As we previously reported, Aldridge responded to a domestic violence call on June 21st and was shot and killed. After fleeing the scene, Heard was involved in a shootout with deputies and was shot twice. He suffered serious injuries and was in the hospital for months before being booked.

Heard faces additional charges of armed robbery, domestic violence, failure to stop for blue lights and multiple weapons violations.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette announced over the summer, he will seek the death penalty in the case. A trial date has not yet been announced.