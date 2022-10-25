ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation

For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
