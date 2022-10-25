Read full article on original website
Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner transferred to Pakistan after 17 years in custody, U.S. says
A 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad and the U.S. Defense Department said. Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the...
"We don't want to lose a good soldier": U.S. Army secretary on how child care is being expanded after CBS investigation
For more than a decade, families of the United States Army 7th Special Forces Group have struggled with finding safe and accessible child care. Earlier this month, a "CBS Mornings" investigation revealed some Army Special Forces soldiers in Florida were driving up to three hours round-trip every day to take their kids to child care or leaving the service altogether.
Face The Nation: Maloney, Strassman, Salvanto, Walter, O'Keefe, Timiraos
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the Democrats and how they will accept midterm results; the Battleground Tracker as the GOP heads into final week with lead in seats; economic issues still top of mind for voters ahead of midterms; and how Democrats are adjusting their final midterm message.
U.S. Army secretary responds to CBS News investigation, expands childcare for Army families
Following a CBS News investigation on limited childcare options for some Special Forces troops, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth speaks with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about plans to expand childcare options for military families.
Russian troops push towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
Russian troops are pushing forward in Ukraine in an effort to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from Ukraine.
Former U.N. communications specialist sentenced for multiple rapes, confronted by victims: "I went through hell from what you did to me"
The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first won their trust left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.
