Maine State

Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line from Canada into Maine

By Associated Press
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project.

The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the New England Clean Energy Connect and said the case is on a "fast track" for a trial in April.

Developers suggested the project is at a "tipping point" where delays could cause Massachusetts, which is funding the project, to walk away.

The project, which would supply enough Canadian hydropower for 1 million homes in New England, received regulatory approvals but voters rejected the project in a referendum after construction had begun.

The proposal calls for a 145-mile (230-kilometer) power line from Canada into Maine, where it could connect to the regional power grid. Most if it would follow existing utility corridors but new section had to be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of woods to reach the Canadian border.

Supporters say the project is a bold step in reducing carbon in the atmosphere and would moderate electric rates in the region.

Critics say those benefits are overstated and must be weighed against destruction of woodland habitat.

Kenneth Antone
5d ago

that's good news. if Massachusetts wants power that bad find some other way to get it. leave our Maine woods alone

