Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats
WASHINGTON – Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan angrily bemoaned the lack of bipartisanship after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and said Republican opposition to an investigative commission was a “slap in the face” to the law enforcement officers assaulted by then-President Donald Trump's supporters that day.
South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. – Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” in their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Paul Pelosi, 82, was transported to a hospital and is “receiving excellent medical care.” He is expected to make a full recovery. According...
Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats
DETROIT – Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in front of a packed gymnasium in Detroit on Saturday as races across the state come down to the wire. Obama made a stop at Detroit’s Renaissance High School on a limited national tour to...
