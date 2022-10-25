ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brickunderground.com

5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods

Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Gunfight erupts on New York City street

NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, 14: NYPD

HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack. The victim was leaving the school around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when one person from among […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY

