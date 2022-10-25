Read full article on original website
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
brickunderground.com
5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods
Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 41 apartments close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 41 newly constructed apartments at 540 Waverly Ave., a few blocks from Barclays Center and close to Prospect Park. Rents start at $1,119 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $41,315 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
Man arrested for Brooklyn subway shove as MTA looks to ban criminals from transit system
41-year-old Lamale McRae is a career criminal with more than 30 arrests. He is exactly the type of criminal the MTA is hoping to ban entirely from the New York City subway system.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, 14: NYPD
HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack. The victim was leaving the school around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when one person from among […]
Brooklyn rent-stabilized tenants sue landlords for remodeling their apartments after a fire
In Sunset Park, Leonel Gomez is among the tenants suing their landlord for changing the layouts of their rent-stabilized apartments following a fire. Nine residents across two rent-stabilized apartment buildings in Brooklyn are suing their landlords for changing the layouts of their apartments in a bid to get them to leave, Legal Aid lawyers argue. [ more › ]
Girl, 13, escapes Queens abduction from ski mask-wearing men
Authorities are investigating after a 13-year-old girl escaped an abduction by three men in ski masks in Queens while walking home from school Tuesday evening, officials said.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
