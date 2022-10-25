ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the Renovated Park Space Behind Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

The renovated waterfront park space located along the Gwynns Falls Trail and behind the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore garage has reopened. The project was done in conjunction with Topgolf construction. In March 2017, Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Animal Control and Baltimore Animal...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.

Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern

The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
EASTON, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
multihousingnews.com

Andover Properties Acquires Baltimore-Area Asset

Allender Self Storage offers 500 units across 17 buildings. Allender Self Storage, a 79,600-square-foot facility in White Marsh, Md., has changed hands. Andover Properties has acquired the property from a private individual, Yardi Matrix data shows. The 500-unit facility will operate under the Storage King USA brand. According to the...
WHITE MARSH, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis

Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
russellstreetreport.com

Baltimore Pride Runs Deep

When Lacie DeCosta (Lacie Litz at the time) was a student at Randolph-Macon College, her father called to tell her he had a secret to share with her. As her father’s “secret-keeper”, she was all ears. “The Cleveland Browns are coming to Baltimore,” said George Litz.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
OLNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Inside the haunted Spencer Silver Mansion, now a bed and breakfast

Hi Everyone! Today's subject for our "Where's Marty?"' "Creepy and haunted places week" was somewhat NEITHER. And that is an important place to start.This morning we were in Havre de Grace, a town with a more than average amount of old Victorian mansions. A few of which have become bread and breakfast. "Spence Silver" is a MAGNIFICENT old home - clean, beautiful and FULL Victorian inside. I am pointing all this out up top because I got the feeling from co-owner, and guest this AM, Carol Nemeth, that she was a bit apprehensive about this morning's segment. Matter of fact she kindly mentioned...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Shore News Network

One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Parkville bakery celebrates its re-opening with world record for icing cupcakes

BALTIMORE -- A bakery in Parkville is hosting a celebration for its grand reopening at a new location. To mark the milestone, the bakery owner broke the world record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.Enchanted Cakes and Treats in Parkville cut the ribbon to welcome its grand reopening after a year and a half of construction and remodeling.Those people who want to sink their teeth into something sweet don't have to look too far.   The bakery moved down the street. It offers 26 cupcake flavors, brownies, cake pops and 30 different flavors of milkshakes."Tastes like an orange creamsicle,"...
PARKVILLE, MD

