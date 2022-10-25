ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorena, OR

True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.

Bryson went missing in 2020 after telling his parents he was going on a camping trip in Dorena, Ore. with friends.

Several searches have taken place including official search and rescue teams, scent and cadaver dogs, as well as teams set up by friends and family and dozens of volunteers. During one of the searches in December of 2020, some of his belongings were found near a swimming hole about a mile away from the campground.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps to locate michael. Tips can be submitted to the lane county sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150. The case number is 20-5286

Sandra McCarver
5d ago

It sounds like foul play as in the people who were in the same area knows what happened to him? And I wonder what really happened to Michael and his family really deserves closer.

