True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — On this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.

Bryson went missing in 2020 after telling his parents he was going on a camping trip in Dorena, Ore. with friends.

Several searches have taken place including official search and rescue teams, scent and cadaver dogs, as well as teams set up by friends and family and dozens of volunteers. During one of the searches in December of 2020, some of his belongings were found near a swimming hole about a mile away from the campground.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that helps to locate michael. Tips can be submitted to the lane county sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150. The case number is 20-5286

Listen to Murder in the Rain wherever you stream your podcasts, and see more of their investigations on their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.