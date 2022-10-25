Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Warning issued to all iPhone users who installed the big update this week
THIS week’s new iPhone replace could also be inflicting a wierd WiFi bug. Several customers have reported that they are being kicked off WiFi since putting in iOS 16.1. Have you seen any WiFi points since putting in iOS 16.1?Credit: Apple. Apple rolled out the brand new replace on...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus
When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
I've had the new iPhone 14 for 2 weeks. I should've listened to Steve Jobs' daughter because I now regret buying it.
Every year I try to convince myself I won't give in and buy the latest iPhone, but I keep failing and I'm even more annoyed with myself this time.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Comments / 2