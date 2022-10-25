Read full article on original website
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds.
Brazilian pollster Datafolha projects Lula to win presidential vote
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian pollster Datafolha on Sunday projected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will win the country's presidential election on Sunday, based on the ongoing tally of a runoff vote against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. Da Silva has 50.5% compared to 49.5% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people when a huge Halloween party crowd surged in Seoul.
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
