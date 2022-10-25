ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. Da Silva has 50.5% compared to 49.5% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.
AFP

Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants

An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.

