Apple Insider
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Tenth-gen iPad's USB-C limited to Lightning speeds
The migration to USB-C from Lightning offers many advantages, such as being able to connect the iPad to many USB-C accessories. However, it seems that while the physical connector is in place, it's not working at the high speed expected of USB-C. Initiallyreported by The Verge, the tenth-generation iPad's USB-C works as expected for charging, but for data, it connects only at "USB 2.0 data speeds." At 480Mbps, this is the same speed offered by Lightning, as used on the ninth-gen iPad.
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Telegram cancels monetization plans after Apple 'destroys dreams'
Telegram's CEO has announced that the company is canceling its monetization plans, saying it would work outside of the App Store rules, following objections from Apple. Pavel Durov posted on his Telegram channel on October 28 that Apple wasn't happy with the company's plan to let content creators monetize their posts that used Telegram's payment system instead of Apple's. He also called on regulators to take action.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 14 Pro demand exceeds supply
On the heels of Apple's third-quarter earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to provide commentary on the quarter. The information was shared on a live segment of the "Closing Bell" program. When asked about iPhone demand, Tim Cook responded stating that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone...
Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro
The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Apple won't be bringing out new Mac models until 2023, reports claim, with the updated M2 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro now scheduled for the first quarter. Expectations of a third set of fall launches from Apple were put into question following comments from Apple's...
Apple's new Fitness+ ad says 'all you need is iPhone' and iOS 16.1
Apple's newest ad highlights the promised new Apple Fitness+ feature that means for the first time, the service can be used whether or not a user has an Apple Watch. Called "Now all you need is iPhone," the new ad spotlights how reveals that Apple users can readily access Fitness+ with an iPhone, or as before with an Apple Watch.
Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February
Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Apple earned $90.15B in fourth quarter of 2022
Apple earned $90.15 billion in revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, according to results released on Thursday. Published on Thursday ahead of its quarterly conference call with investors and analysts, Apple's achieved $90.15B in revenue. The quarter for the three-month period ending in September also reported earnings per share of $1.29.
From X10 to Matter: The smart home evolves again
Although we are still in...
Foxconn delays reducing iPhone plant production plan over Covid-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak at Foxconn's main iPhone assembly plant has forced it to change plans to seasonally reduce production, postponing the slowdown while it deals with closed-loop production changes. Located in central China's Henan province, the Zhengzhou factory was hit by a wave of the Coronavirus in October, shortly after...
Apple TV app on smart TVs now streams in HDR10+
The introduction of tvOS 16 added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Following that release, Apple has started to bring the same support to third-party hardware that uses the Apple TV app. Smart TV owners are starting to see the update...
Plugin now required to use most Pantone Colors in Adobe products
Pantone now requires designers to use the Pantone Connect plugin if they want to access specific Pantone Colors in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign -- and the experience is less than stellar. Adobe has begun removing Pantone Color books, a set of swatches included in Adobe color libraries. The company announced...
Apple Towson union members accuse Apple of withholding health and education benefits
Apple's newly unionized store has reached out toTim Cook, asking the company to provide information on benefits offered to non-unionized employees. Additionally, it claims that Apple has not provided any details about the new...
The best HomeKit motion sensors to add to a smart home
Finding the right HomeKit motion sensor grants some new abilities to Apple's Home app, and with Thread technology this will "Matter" even more going forward. Motion sensors can be used for more than just...
Deals: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with 2TB storage is now $300 off, plus $70 off AppleCare
Ringing in as a topMacBook Pro deal thanks to an aggressive price drop on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, plus $70 off AppleCare, units are in stock and ready to ship for holiday gift-giving. The...
Daily deals Oct. 30: $240 Apple Watch SE Gen 2, $100 off Bose Frames Tempo, $200 off M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, more
Sunday's bestdeals include an AirTag four-pack for $93, a half-price Apple Leather iPhone 13 Pro case with MagSafe, $409 off a Sonos Premium Immersive Set, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Early Black Friday deal drops Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 to $39.99
Ringing in as a top software deal leading up toBlack Friday, Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 is discounted to $39.99 for a limited time only. This weekend, bargain hunters can save...
