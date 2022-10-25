Read full article on original website
Big Tech's hiring splurge makes cost cuts even harder
In just the past year, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet have all seen their headcount rise by upwards of 20%. As Big Tech companies shift from growth to belt tightening, they will have to reckon with just how many employees they've hired since the pandemic began. Why it matters:...
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Binance jumps into Twitter deal
Crypto exchange giant Binance poured $500 million into Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. Why it matters: Binance sees this as "an R&D opportunity" to apply blockchain and Web3 technology to Twitter, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann tells Axios. Behind the deal scenes: According to Hillmann, Musk's statements about Twitter's spambots and...
Key indicator shows signs of cooling wage growth
A closely-watched indicator that tracks what employers pay workers in wages and benefits, rose 1.2% last quarter, the Labor Department said on Friday — a slightly cooler pace than compensation growth in the prior quarter. Why it matters: The Employment Cost Index shows that wage growth is still hot....
Yellen says she doesn't see signs of recession in near future
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN Thursday that she does not see any signs of recession in the U.S. economy in the near future. Why it matters: Her comments come in the wake of a GDP report from the Commerce Department that found the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, ending the streak of back-to-back contractions that raised fears of a recession.
Rishi Sunak, the technocratic austerian
Rishi Sunak, the youngest UK prime minister in more than 200 years, is very comfortable taking extreme positions. The markets, however, are satisfied that, contra his two predecessors, he's neither fiscally nor morally incontinent. That makes him pretty much the best that they can hope for right now. Why it...
The end of the line for Credit Suisse
Up until this week, Credit Suisse could credibly lay claim to being a bulge-bracket bank, alongside maybe eight others in the world. It might have been a troubled bank, but it was huge, and tried to offer a full menu of financial services to its customers. Why it matters: Now,...
Interest rates yank Wall Street moon shots back down to Earth
As the leaders of Ford Motor and Meta are finding out, high-interest rates have changed the capitalist calculus for big bets on money-losing projects. Why it matters: Low rates make speculative, long-shot bets far more attractive. High rates kill investors' tolerance for such investments. What's happening: Shares of social networking...
Health care industry spending on federal lobbying surged 70% over 20 years
Health industries' spending on federal lobbying rose 70% from 2000 to 2020, largely driven by drug and device makers and activities surrounding the Affordable Care Act, according to new research in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: A small number of firms spent disproportionate sums on lobbying, which researchers said...
Dot-com bust 2.0 is becoming a reality
There's a distinctly dot-com-ish feel at the moment, as even tech companies that once seemed untouchable are taking massive tumbles in the stock market, Axios Markets author Matt Phillips reports. Why it matters: Stocks that led the market for much of the past decade have fallen on hard times after...
