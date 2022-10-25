Read full article on original website
After 20 Years, Case of Missing Minnesotan Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
It's been 20 years since Minnesota college student Josh Guimond went missing. The 20th anniversary of his disappearance is coming up on November 10th and the case was recently featured on the popular Netflix show, 'Unsolved Mysteries'. What Happened to Josh Guimond?. Josh was a student at St. John's University...
