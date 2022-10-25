The mission of the University’s Occupational Therapy (OT) program is to provide an inter-professional academic experience grounded in the core principles of occupation and influenced by emerging knowledge and technologies, leading to improved health and well-being for the individuals, communities, and populations graduates will serve. The Salus approach to occupational therapy education is to provide a distinctive and innovative program for the academic and clinical preparation of a master’s degree, advanced specialty certificate programs, and post-professional doctoral degree.

