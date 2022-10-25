Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Patriots win ugly, take down Jets in crucial week eight
The New England Patriots got back on track with their win against the Zach Wilson led New York Jets in week eight in an up and down fashion. A win is a win, even for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. After a rough start, the Patriots settled in a bit and the defense made life difficult for the New York offense.
Bill Belichick passes George Halas, becomes the second-winningest coach in NFL history
After beating the Jets, Belichick has 325 wins, more than any other coach except Don Shula. After Sunday’s win against the Jets, there’s only one coach in NFL history with more wins than Bill Belichick. Belichick broke his tie with George Halas to move into second place on...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
New video makes Nick Saban look even worse for not suspending Jermaine Burton
Nick Saban’s decision not to suspend Jermaine Burton looks worse after new video showed a clearer picture of the Alabama WR striking out at a Tennessee fan. Nick Saban has had an illustrious career as a college football coach. But he’s also proof that even the best coaches can be blinded by bad decision-making.
College GameDay picks obvious SEC matchup that spurns Alabama-LSU for Week 10
ESPN College GameDay did not pick Baton Rouge for their Week 10 location, and for good reason. As is the case every single week, the college football world awaits to see which campus will host ESPN’s College GameDay. For Week 9, the Saturday morning show took place at Jackson State. For Week 10, who would be the ideal location for the program?
Packers vs. Bills Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Tonight's Sunday Night Football game may not be as closely contested as we would have assumed at the start of the season as the Bills are listed as 10.5-point favorites. That doesn't mean that we can't have some fun and place a few bets on the game. The bet I'm going to break down in this article as a same game parlay.
