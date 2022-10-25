ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Patriots win ugly, take down Jets in crucial week eight

The New England Patriots got back on track with their win against the Zach Wilson led New York Jets in week eight in an up and down fashion. A win is a win, even for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. After a rough start, the Patriots settled in a bit and the defense made life difficult for the New York offense.
NEW YORK STATE
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
AUBURN, AL
