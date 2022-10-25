ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Clouds increase Friday, rain returns Sunday

Clear skies helped us warm into the upper 70s across Middle Georgia today, but changes are on the way for the weekend. Clouds will start to build in overnight and into Friday evening. Highs will still warm into the mid 70s Friday, with winds gusting up to 20 mph. By...
41nbc.com

Early voting ‘going smoothly’ in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia midterm election is on the mind of many Americans, while Georgians have voting on their minds. Early voting continues to break records across the state and middle Georgia. If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that Georgians are excited to get out and vote....
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA

