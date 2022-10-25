Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Telegram testing pay-to-view posts, skirts Apple payment system
Telegram is now testing a feature that would allow users to charge others to view certain messages -- but it currently uses its own payment system instead of Apple's. In June 2022, Telegram announced that it would offer a premium service for users. Premium users would get faster download speeds, be able to send larger files, and could follow more channels.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook sheds doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
Based on comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook during the quarterly earnings report, the odds of a November release for a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have dropped. The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events.
Apple Insider
Apple boasts iPad Pro packaging is 99% made from sustainable forests
The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple's Lisa Jackson. Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of vulnerable forestland in Maine and North Carolina. That, and subsequent efforts, were specifically in order to sustainably create materials that could be used for product packaging, and so cut down on plastic use.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms older operating system patches aren't as comprehensive as latest updates
Old Apple operating systems receive periodic updates to patch security vulnerabilities, but Apple says only the latest OS updates are fully protected. Apple hasn't been specific about its security update practices before. It was up to enterprising users and researchers to compare security patch notes and CVE numbers to determine what was patched where.
Apple Insider
Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 14 Pro demand exceeds supply
On the heels of Apple's third-quarter earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to provide commentary on the quarter. The information was shared on a live segment of the "Closing Bell" program. When asked about iPhone demand, Tim Cook responded stating that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone...
Apple Insider
Apple Towson union accuses Apple of withholding new benefits
In a letter to Tim Cook spotted by The Verge, the negotiating committee writes that they are disappointed to learn that the company is withholding new health and education benefits being offered to there stores. The letter also accuses Apple of spreading misinformation by saying that workers would need to...
Apple Insider
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Apple Insider
Apple earned $90.15B in fourth quarter of 2022
Apple earned $90.15 billion in revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, according to results released on Thursday. Published on Thursday ahead of its quarterly conference call with investors and analysts, Apple's achieved $90.15B in revenue. The quarter for the three-month period ending in September also reported earnings per share of $1.29.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Apple Insider
TikTok user turns iPhone into iBook G3 with 3D-printed case
A TikTok user known for creating custom iPad cases has built a miniature iBook G3 case for iPhone. The DIY community is full of creative individuals looking to revive some of Apple's nostalgic designs in modern technology. TikTok user @skipperfilms has become popular for building custom iPad enclosures that look like an iBook G3, but now he's back with something a little smaller.
Apple Insider
How to set parental controls on iOS and iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple provides parental controls iniOS and iPadOS to set content and behavior restrictions for children's devices. Here's how to get started. Most of the settings for content and privacy restrictions fall under Screen Time....
Apple Insider
Apple TV app on smart TVs now streams in HDR10+
The introduction of tvOS 16 added multiple features, including support for video streaming using HDR10+ for the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Following that release, Apple has started to bring the same support to third-party hardware that uses the Apple TV app. Smart TV owners are starting to see the update...
Apple Insider
Mac revenue set a record for Apple but will decline in the next quarter
Mac sales were strong during Apple's September quarter amid a declining PC market, but the company expects Mac revenue to slow down in Q4 compared to the same period in 2021. Apple has announced its earnings report on Thursday, October 27, with positive numbers for revenue and products. The company had a record revenue of $90.1 billion for the fiscal September 2022 quarter, up 8% year-over-year.
Apple Insider
First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2
Apple has released public betas of iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, marking the first time the new brainstorming collaborative tool Freeform has been shown outside of developer betas. Shortly after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. AppleInsider does not recommend downloading beta software except for development purposes, and then on dedicated hardware.
Apple Insider
United Airlines celebrates over a decade of success implementing Apple technology
United Airlines has shared that its implementation of custom apps and Apple hardware such as the iPad, has made notable differences in day-to-day operations. Apple has a business website that collects success stories by corporations big and small thanks to implementing Apple hardware. The latest success is from United Airlines utilizing Apple technology for more than a decade.
Apple Insider
USB-C iPhone, macOS Ventura, iCloud redesign, and advertising controversy
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'smacOS Ventura and iOS 16.1 are officially out, plus the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 reveals the new Freeform app, while the iCloud website gets a great redesign, and App Store advertising is causing some heat, all on the AppleInsider podcast.
Apple Insider
Plugin now required to use most Pantone Colors in Adobe products
Pantone now requires designers to use the Pantone Connect plugin if they want to access specific Pantone Colors in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign -- and the experience is less than stellar. Adobe has begun removing Pantone Color books, a set of swatches included in Adobe color libraries. The company announced...
Apple Insider
Amazon reissues $99 Apple TV 4K deal & Apple Watch price drops leading up to Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware asBlack Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving. We covered numerous discounts on Apple products this week,...
Apple Insider
How to grab an image on an iPhone and drop it onto an iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's as if you are physically picking up an image from your iPhone and dropping it down onto youriPad — Universal Clipboard is copy and paste that can look magical, but also has exceptional practical use.
Apple Insider
iPhone growth in China outstrips declining smartphone market by a large margin
Market analysis shows the biggest smartphone vendors in China saw steep year-over-year declines in Q3 2022, while Apple's iPhone shipments grew by 36%. The global market is in decline and analysts have been predicting difficult times for the smartphone market specifically. China is a huge market for Apple, and the company faces fierce competition from a variety of Android vendors.
Comments / 0