Dallas Firefighter's Museum holds fundraising festival for improvements

DALLAS - The Dallas Firefighters Museum has decades of memories, including classic fire vehicles on display, photos of firefighters battling blazes, and more. To the men and women who have fought fires, like Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Jeff Francis, the job is a calling. "God put me in this job. I’m...
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight

ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck

DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday

ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
Dallas Weather: Oct. 28 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the storms that are expected to move through North Texas throughout the day Friday. Just about everyone will see rain.
Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway

DALLAS - A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road. Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when...
