Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas Firefighter's Museum holds fundraising festival for improvements
DALLAS - The Dallas Firefighters Museum has decades of memories, including classic fire vehicles on display, photos of firefighters battling blazes, and more. To the men and women who have fought fires, like Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Jeff Francis, the job is a calling. "God put me in this job. I’m...
fox4news.com
Domestic shooting in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead, sends 1 to hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was shot by her husband, who then killed himself in Fort Worth on Friday. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, near East Loop 820. Police said the two were in an argument and the man shot her several times in...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department fired a police lieutenant after he was caught drinking on the job in May. Police say a department employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lieutenant Richard Perez consumed alcohol while on-duty. An Internal Affairs investigation found alcoholic beverages in Perez's...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
fox4news.com
Dallas leaders try to rally support for Prop A, tout Fair Park and convention center plan
DALLAS - Dallas city leaders are encouraging people to vote for a plan to expand Fair Park and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Proposition A calls for a so-called "tourist tax" to fund $1.5 billion in renovations Dallas' two biggest attractions. Visitors staying at Dallas hotels and motels would...
fox4news.com
Bond set at $3M for man accused of killing 2 in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - Bond is set at $3 million for the gunman accused of shooting and killing two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Nestor Hernandez is charged with two counts of capital murder. Police said, as he visited his girlfriend in the maternity unit Saturday morning, Hernandez opened fire. A Methodist...
fox4news.com
Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering returns to Fort Worth Stockyards
A true Western experience returns to the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
fox4news.com
After being surrendered to shelter, 19-year-old dog showered with love by best friends
DALLAS - When a 19-year-old dog named Annie was surrendered to an animal shelter in Dallas, Texas, veterinarians thought she only had a month to live. But four months later, the black Labrador retriever mix is living out her days with two best friends who are showering her with love and helping to cross off a bucket list of adventures.
fox4news.com
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight
ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
fox4news.com
2 Dallas police officers hospitalized after patrol vehicle struck
DALLAS - Dallas police said two of their officers were treated at a hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck while they were assisting a stalled vehicle early Sunday morning. This happened at about 2:15 a.m., when officers pulled up behind a stalled car in the southbound lanes on Dallas...
fox4news.com
Shooting in East Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a shooting that left one man dead and another man in critical condition Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., when police were flagged down about shooting victims at a business in the 800 block of S. Corinth Street.
fox4news.com
Teen shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle in dispute over girl, police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A 17-year-old has been arrested after White Settlement police said he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a girl last weekend. The shooting reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street in...
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Republicans fight to keep control of Texas’ largest GOP county
FORT WORTH, Texas - Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
fox4news.com
American Airlines announces flight from DFW to New Zealand as they look to get deal done with pilots
DALLAS - American Airlines is expanding its presence at DFW Airport. On Friday, the North Texas-based carrier announced the addition of a daily nonstop flight to Auckland, New Zealand during season. The addition of the new route to New Zealand comes ahead of the busy holiday travel season. "Some think...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said one person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning. It happened on northbound Loop 12, at the NW Highway exit, at about 3:45 a.m. According to deputies, the...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Oct. 28 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the storms that are expected to move through North Texas throughout the day Friday. Just about everyone will see rain.
fox4news.com
Serial killer Billy Chemirmir's alleged victims remembered after cases dismissed
DALLAS - Family members of victims allegedly killed by serial killer Billy Chemimir gathered Friday for a moment of silence to read the names of the victims whose cases were dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney. Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder twice and given two life sentences, and...
fox4news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road. Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when...
