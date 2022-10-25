Read full article on original website
Frances “TeTe” Philips, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June...
Irene M. Zajac, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes0 – Irene M. Zajac, 93, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Zajac was born January 9, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Badzik Adams. She was a Struthers High School graduate. After graduation, Irene worked as a bookkeeper...
Diana L. (Snyder) Cinque, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Diana L. (Snyder) Cinque, 62, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, October 28, 2022. She was born August 1, 1960 in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard R., Sr. and LuEllen (Burns). Diana graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Diana had many passions throughout her life. She...
Sharon Petyak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Petyak, 69, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after a year long battle with cancer. Sharon was born on May 7, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Theodore and Dolores Halubka. She was...
Lenore H. Ingalls, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenore H. Ingalls, 99, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Continuing Health Care. Lenore was born June 1, 1923 in West Virginia, the daughter of Floyd E. and Edith (Dye) Hoff. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1941 and worked...
Mary M. Boker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Boker, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1928 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Yuhasz) Rimar. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Laurie E. Holmes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Holmes, 59, passed away Saturday evening October 15, 2022 at Medical University of South Carolina. Laurie was born on February 28, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Ruth Dalling. She was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hamilton, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her Detroit, Michigan home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Liz was born August 23, 1960, the oldest child of James and Patricia Davis in Warren, Ohio, where she was raised and lived most of her life.
Barbara L. Fields, Masury, Ohio
MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84. Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn...
Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edwin “Bob” Miller, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley following complications from a broken hip. He was born in Warren, on September 23, 1932, the son of John and Mary Drenosky Miller. He lived...
Candy Kay Page-Basinger, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candy Kay Page-Basinger, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born May 24, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Gladys Virginia (Veon) Freeman. Candy loved crafts, dancing, and karaoke. She was the...
Donna Mae Harris, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Harris, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Myron and Alice (Slavin) Reese. Donna was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School...
Nicolette Rinko, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Marie Rinko, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Nicolette, who was affectionately known as “Nicki,” was born November 7, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas Kolesar and Mary Catherine Yanic Kolesar and was a lifelong area resident.
Joseph Petro, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946...
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
Shirley Ann Morrison, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Morrison of Niles passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:02 a.m., in Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was 82 years old. Shirley was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta...
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., 85, of Beloit, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born to parents Lloyd J. Eller, Sr., and Marjorie (Watkins) Wolfe in McComas, West Virginia on January 10, 1937. Lloyd was...
Mark E. Dutton, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Dutton, 44, of Struthers, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. He was born November 12, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Barbara (Beal) Dutton and had been a lifelong area resident. Mark was a 1997 graduate...
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
