Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
On her planned wedding day, woman is remembered after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What would have been a wedding is now a celebration of life. On Saturday, loved ones of Mary Marshall — one of five people killed in Raleigh’s mass shooting — honored her life through sharing their memories of the 34-year-old. The stage...
Haunted car wash benefits Raleigh theater program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Splash Car Wash in Raleigh’s haunted car wash is back, bringing the frights and fun right to your four wheels. “We went through a lot of special effects, like high-quality professional stuff, we invested in a lot of professional costumes,” said Tyler Thaler, a site manager.
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
Celebration of life held Saturday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Mary Marshall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, gathered Saturday morning to remember her. What was supposed to be her wedding day was replaced with a celebration of life event. Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said Marshall was...
Wake Co. participating in “Booze It & Lose It” campaign for Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign ahead of Halloween. The sheriff’s office will increase patrols to keep drunk drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” Enforcement Campaign from Oct. 24-31.
New mural sets tone for growth, healing at Raleigh nonprofit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families facing crisis in the Triangle will now have a more comfortable place to seek support. Triangle Family Services (TFS) has wrapping up a million-dollar renovation project at its facility and unveiled a mural. “Beautiful Possibilities”, the name of the mural, is what staff at...
Hillside High alumni, community working to chronicle school’s history through timeline project
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The conversation to commemorate Hillside High School’s 100-year existence started a couple of years ago. “I think when people come and understand the history of the school, they’ll have a better appreciation for what it is in the community,” said Dr. William Logan.
Huntington’s Disease walk in Durham hopes to find cure
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America reports 41,000 Americans are suffering from the disease. There is no cure but people were in Durham today for a walk aimed at changing that. The HDSA hosted this year’s “North Carolina Team Hope Walk” at Lowe’s Grove...
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
450+ turn out for Duke Health event to help caregivers in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are thousands of families in the U.S. who are struggling to keep it together while looking after a loved one with a chronic and serious illness. It’s for that reason Duke Health wants to do more to provide resources to help. Friday, for...
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
2 people may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
PHOTOS: Wake Forest early voting site sees long lines, candidates Sunday afternoon
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County saw a big turnout at their early voting site in Wake Forest Sunday afternoon. The voting location is at the Northern Regional Center at 350 E. Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, according to Wake County’s website. The line went past the...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Friday at around 1 p.m., a passenger car oversteered and collided with an 18-wheeler on NC 33 East between Britt Farm Road and NC 42 East.
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
