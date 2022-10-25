ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted car wash benefits Raleigh theater program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Splash Car Wash in Raleigh’s haunted car wash is back, bringing the frights and fun right to your four wheels. “We went through a lot of special effects, like high-quality professional stuff, we invested in a lot of professional costumes,” said Tyler Thaler, a site manager.
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
New mural sets tone for growth, healing at Raleigh nonprofit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families facing crisis in the Triangle will now have a more comfortable place to seek support. Triangle Family Services (TFS) has wrapping up a million-dollar renovation project at its facility and unveiled a mural. “Beautiful Possibilities”, the name of the mural, is what staff at...
Huntington’s Disease walk in Durham hopes to find cure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America reports 41,000 Americans are suffering from the disease. There is no cure but people were in Durham today for a walk aimed at changing that. The HDSA hosted this year’s “North Carolina Team Hope Walk” at Lowe’s Grove...
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
450+ turn out for Duke Health event to help caregivers in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are thousands of families in the U.S. who are struggling to keep it together while looking after a loved one with a chronic and serious illness. It’s for that reason Duke Health wants to do more to provide resources to help. Friday, for...
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
