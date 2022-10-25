Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Loaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
New York City Hiker Falls 50 Feet into Crevice at Minnewaska State Park
A hiker taking in the views in Ulster County was airlifted to a local hospital over the weekend. The Hudson Valley experienced perfect fall weather this past weekend, which made for great hiking conditions across the region. As we know, this time of year visitors flock to all the trails attempting to catch a glimpse of the peak foliage conditions.
Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth
You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth. As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
New York Man’s Arrest Disrupts Hudson Valley Fentanyl ‘Pipeline’
A New York man's arrest is "believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl" coming into the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 40-year-old Shawn W. Phillips for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the third degree with intent to sell. Fentanyl...
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Fishkill Food Pantry to hold Great Give Back 5K event
The 5K walk-run event will start at 8 a.m. on the rail trail in East Fishkill near Van Wyck Lane.
