Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Surprise! Unsuspecting Hudson Valley County Is #1 In Job Growth

You may be shocked to learn which Hudson Valley county is now ranked number one in job growth. As the economy tries to bounce back from the pandemic many areas of New York are still struggling. Luckily, here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen an uptick in jobs and opportunities. Just a few weeks ago President Joe Biden visited Poughkeepsie to tout a $20 billion investment in the region. While the Dutchess-Putnam area has seen a 3.4% private sector growth rate over the past year, it's not the fastest-growing area in the region.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!

According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
