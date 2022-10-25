WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to Appear at Masters of Marketing Conference, Video on Partnership With BGCA, Raw Video Highlights

Read full article on original website
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
Aubrey Edwards on Her Chemistry Working Off of Chris Jericho in AEW
– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, host and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards discussed her chemistry working with Chris Jericho in the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Aubrey Edwards on working with Chris Jericho: “A lot of the things that I really like about working with Chris...
American Airlines Center Locally Advertising Triple Threat Main Event for WWE Raw
– The American Airlines Center a “Dallas Main Event” for tomorrow night’s special Halloween edition of WWE Raw show with Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. Monday Night Raw is being held at the venue tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas....
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
Jake Paul Mimics Triple H at Weigh-Ins for Anderson Silva Fight, Triple H Comments
– Jake Paul, brother of WWE No. 1 contender Logan Paul, is set for action this weekend in a boxing match for Showtime Sports. During yesterday’s weigh-in, Logan Paul channeled Triple H and did his classic water spit and pose, which you can see below. Logan Paul also noted...
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.
Bryan Danielson Considered Going To ROH in 2018
Bryan Danielson has one of AEW’s top names since his WWE exit, and the star recently revealed that he thought about going to Ring of Honor back in 2018. Danielson spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh and during the interview he noted that when his WWE contract was up that year, he thought about going back to ROH where he made his name.
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
Jeff Jarrett Says Road Dogg Was the Most Creatively Talented Member of DX
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett named fellow Hall of Famer and former WWE and TNA colleague Brian “Road Dogg” James as the most “creative” member of D-Generation X (DX). Jarrett stated on Road Dogg (via...
Sheamus Reportedly Getting Married This Weekend
Sheamus is set to get hitched this weekend, with a report noting that he is getting married. The Smackdown star was announced as injured at the hands of Imperium on last week’s show, and PWInsider reports that his wedding takes place this weekend, so the angle was meat to cover his absence.
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Kurt Angle on TNA Wrestlers He Thinks Could’ve Been Successful in WWE
– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed wrestlers from TNA he think could’ve had successful runs in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.”
