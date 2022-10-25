ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Trice sculpture installation begins Tuesday at Iowa State University

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will kick off its Jack Trice 100-Year Commemoration next week and Tuesday the installation of a sculpture in his honor begins.

Trice was Iowa State’s first Black athlete. He played football, ran track and field, and was a student of animal husbandry.

Trice suffered severe injuries in his second football game and died on October 8th, 1923.

Rendering of the sculpture by artist Ivan Toth Depeña. (Courtesy: Iowa State University)

An interactive art installation called “Breaking Barriers” will commemorate his legacy, just north of Jack Trice Stadium. A team will begin installing pieces of the 200,000-pound concrete and bronze sculpture Tuesday.

The university will dedicate the sculpture at its opening ceremony on November 4th. You can find out more information about the art installation and all of the events planned to honor Jack trice at jacktrice100.com .

