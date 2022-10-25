Read full article on original website
My Two Cents: Saturday Was About Future, But 50-Year Flashback Also Wonderful at Indiana
During Saturday's exhibition game with Marian University, Indiana honored the 1972-73 team on the 50-year anniversary of its stunning Final Four run in Bob Knight's second year. That's what makes Indiana what it is, with its great ability to embrace its past.
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday each score 34 as Bucks edge Hawks
Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo both scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA's only unbeaten team with a 123-115 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Holiday, who entered the game averaging 14 points, made a driving layup with 23.2 seconds left to give the Bucks...
Albany Herald
Trae Young outduels Cade Cunningham, Hawks top Pistons again
Trae Young overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, racking up 36 points and 12 assists as the visiting Atlanta Hawks secured a 136-112 win on Friday night. The Hawks won the first meeting in Detroit on Wednesday, 118-113, when Young scored 35 points. Young did...
Big Ten Week 9 Rewind: Buckeyes and Wolverines on collision course
The final weekend of October made served up some perfect Big Ten football weather around the conference in Week 9, and it became even more clear that the top two teams in the conference are heading into a major showdown at the end of the season. Ohio State and Michigan each remained perfect this season after taking care of business against Penn State and Michigan State, respectively, and leaving no doubt who the top teams in the conference are. And in the west, Illinois continues to do what it needs to do to rack up division wins to put itself in...
