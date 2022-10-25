ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday each score 34 as Bucks edge Hawks

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo both scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks remained the NBA's only unbeaten team with a 123-115 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Holiday, who entered the game averaging 14 points, made a driving layup with 23.2 seconds left to give the Bucks...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Trae Young outduels Cade Cunningham, Hawks top Pistons again

Trae Young overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, racking up 36 points and 12 assists as the visiting Atlanta Hawks secured a 136-112 win on Friday night. The Hawks won the first meeting in Detroit on Wednesday, 118-113, when Young scored 35 points. Young did...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Week 9 Rewind: Buckeyes and Wolverines on collision course

The final weekend of October made served up some perfect Big Ten football weather around the conference in Week 9, and it became even more clear that the top two teams in the conference are heading into a major showdown at the end of the season. Ohio State and Michigan each remained perfect this season after taking care of business against Penn State and Michigan State, respectively, and leaving no doubt who the top teams in the conference are. And in the west, Illinois continues to do what it needs to do to rack up division wins to put itself in...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy