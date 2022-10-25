The final weekend of October made served up some perfect Big Ten football weather around the conference in Week 9, and it became even more clear that the top two teams in the conference are heading into a major showdown at the end of the season. Ohio State and Michigan each remained perfect this season after taking care of business against Penn State and Michigan State, respectively, and leaving no doubt who the top teams in the conference are. And in the west, Illinois continues to do what it needs to do to rack up division wins to put itself in...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO