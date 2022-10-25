ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Ex-Muncie man charged with murder after Anderson apartment shooting

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqQ66_0ilrxzvl00

ANDERSON, Ind. — Seventeen years after he shot a 79-year-old man during a robbery in Muncie, David L. Jones Jr. is the target of a police manhunt after being charged with murder in Madison County.

The murder charge against the 54-year-old Jones — formerly of Muncie and more recently of Anderson — was filed last week in Madison Circuit Court 4.

He is accused of fatally shooting Tyreke X. Love, 23, of Indianapolis, at an apartment complex on Anderson's west side on Oct. 9. In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term.

Jones is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

At the time he was convicted of attempted murder in the Muncie shooting in 2006, authorities said Jones had been convicted of at least 16 crimes, in Madison and Marion counties, since 1993.

Muncie crime news: Delaware County jury finds Muncie man guilty of murder, recklessness

Guilty plea in 2006 attempted murder case

The attempted murder conviction stemmed from an armed robbery 17 years ago this week — on Oct. 24, 2005 — at a house the victim was renovating in the 300 block of South Beacon Street.

Muncie police said Jones shot the 79-year-old victim in the stomach. The senior citizen survived the shooting, and died at the age of 88 in 2015.

Jones pleaded guilty to attempted murder in June 2006, as part of a plea bargain that saw three other counts — robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice — dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick.

According to Indiana Department of Correction records, Jones was most recently released from custody in 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Steve Denny, a lieutenant with the Anderson Police Department, at 765-648-6759, of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Muncie man charged with murder after Anderson apartment shooting

Comments / 7

Jeff
5d ago

yes - but was he - just defending himself - to put someone in prison for defending himself is against the law! and sometimes people that can't afford a good lawyer get completely screwed by the justice system!

Reply(1)
4
Gerell McCloud
4d ago

get the facts innocence till proven guilty sounds like they already have him convicted he don't stand a chance wit all the negative surrounding the case

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting reported on near west side

INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shootings at east side aparment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings in the same east side apartment complex that occurred approximately seven hours apart Sunday morning. Officers were called the IndyTown Apartments just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the first shooting, and returned just after 8:30 a.m. on a second person shot in the same complex on Arlington Avenue north of 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made in possible connection to Delphi double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — According to multiple anonymous sources, an arrest has been made in connection to the Delphi double homicide investigation. Carroll County Jail intake records show that Richard Allen was booked around midnight this morning. No further details have been released at this time. Earlier on Friday,...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Final suspect sentenced in 2018 Miami County murder case

PERU, Ind. – The final suspect in a 2018 Miami County murder case learned his sentence this week. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Kean to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. […]
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
KOKOMO, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit

— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
GREENSBURG, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

SWAT team busts 3 in Columbus narcotics investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people were arrested by SWAT officers Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). Members of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) SWAT Team, which is comprised of CPD officers as well as deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of 12th Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
WIBC.com

3 Men Fight Back Against Armed Burglar

KOKOMO, Ind. — A burglar was stopped when their victims fought back, leaving them at gunpoint until police could arrive. Thursday morning around 3:30a.m. that burglar, 18-year-old Marrell Tyler from Marrillville, entered a student housing apartment community Annex of Kokomo on Washington and West Boulevard Streets. The Kokomo Police...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy