Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22? Cast your vote!

PNJ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22

Boys Cross Country: Luis Gutierrez, West Florida - The Jaguars senior won his second consecutive District 1-2A title after turning in a time of 16 minutes, 31.1 seconds from Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa Beach.

Boys Golf: Jaden Gray, Pace - In cold temperatures and winds of 20 miles per hour, the Patriots senior was the only player to shoot under par in a match at the Tiger Point Golf Club. Gray turned in a nine-hole score of 34.

Boys Swimming and Diving: Ian Malone and Logan Robinson, Booker T. Washington - The duo each earned a pair of individual titles to lead the Wildcats boys to the District 1-3A championship. Robinson placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Malone took first place in the 50-and 200-yard freestyles. Both swimmers were a part of two relay victories.

Girls Cross Country: Elyse Carmichael, Booker T. Washington - The Wildcats sophomore placed higher than any area runner during the District 1-3A meet. Carmichael crossed the finish line in fourth with a time of 19:37.3.

Girls Swimming and Diving: Jillian Beardsley, Gulf Breeze - The Dolphins sophomore won the 100 butterfly at the District 1-3A meet with a time of 1:00.62. Also finishing second in the 100 backstroke, Beardsley helped Gulf Breeze take district runner-up honors.

Football Defense: Cole Hepworth, Gulf Breeze - The senior defensive back had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, during the Dolphins' win at Tate. Hepworth also had a team-best 12 tackles.

Football Offense: Jamarkus Jefferson, Northview - The senior running back amassed more than 300 yards of offense during the Chiefs' win at Marianna. Jefferson had 23 carries for 252 yards and added four catches for 78 yards.

Football Special Teams: Ja'Bril Rawls, Pensacola Catholic - As part of a two-touchdown night, the senior athlete had a kickoff return score during the Crusaders' win at Munroe.

Volleyball: Mallory Zettler, Pensacola Catholic - The senior outside hitter had 12 kills, seven digs, three aces and three total blocks during the Crusaders' five-set victory over Florida State University High School the District 1-3A Final.