'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine

The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
Sonny Colbrelli retires because of defibrillator

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted. The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March. He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator...

