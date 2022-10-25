GiveTLH 2022: Mission Possible Enrichment Center meets needs on Tharpe Street

“Our goal is to do whatever we can do,” says Pastor Kevin Alford of A.L.A.R.M. International Church. “There is a lot of work to be done, a lot of people who need help, and it is possible.”

That’s how the name of Mission Possible Enrichment Center (MPEC) came to be. “Our founder, Bishop Alvin Stewart, reminds us that it is possible for us to help, and possible for people to overcome and thrive in life. All of the programs and services we offer are inspired by his heartfelt desire to impact every area of a person’s life — spiritually, economically, socially and physically.”

Created in 2016 by Bishop Stewart of A.L.A.R.M. International Church to provide educational, rehabilitative, developmental, and other enrichment services to the local and regional community, the organization is one of nine local nonprofits being recognized by the Beatitude Foundation and GiveTLH, a community effort underwritten by philanthropist and businessman Rick Kearney. Each organization’s story will be shared in the Democrat, along with information about how you can help. Visit tallahassee.com/givetlh to learn more.

Seeing no community center serving their Tharpe Street neighborhood, the church opens its doors as a community hub.

“We are in a bit of a food desert, so our food pantry meets that need with produce and some meats,” Alford explains, some of which came from their on-site garden. “Our goal is to provide not just food but nutritious food, because often what is available to be purchased in a large quantity is not always nutritious.”

In addition to a drive-through food pantry, MPEC offers regular hot BBQ dinners on a quarterly basis, and in the summer prepares breakfast and lunch for kids and families who rely on school meals. “Offering meals provided a unique opportunity for us to also serve as an information center for COVID vaccinations,” Alford said with enthusiasm.

MPEC shares three staff members with the church and relies on partnerships and donations to provide the food they distribute, and about 40 volunteers to carry out the organization’s mission. “We do what we can, and this is the great commission from the Lord. We’re here to serve,” Alford shares. “We can’t feed everyone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t feed some.”

The staff and volunteers of MPEC see a bright future, including raising funds to purchase a van to transport those they serve to community programs, and a large bus that can be converted into a mobile food pantry. They aim to use their eleven acres of land to create an affordable housing project, and plan to establish an official accredited GED and literacy site in the church.

“There is so much more we can do, and we are excited about our plans to expand our work with youth,” says Alford, including an entrepreneurship program for teens. "The only limitations we have are those we place on ourselves. We don't see obstacles as barriers. We can do it. We can get it done."

You can learn more about Mission Possible Enrichment Center at alarmministries.org.

