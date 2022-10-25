ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Mill, KY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Taylor Mill crash

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
A man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the Taylor Mill Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6 a.m. near the intersection of Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court.

Investigators said the rider was ejected from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by helicopter.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 859-581-1192.

The name of the man has not been released as investigators work to notify his family.

