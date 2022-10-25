ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

'A true blessing:' Meet the family in the viral photo of a coal miner at UK's scrimmage

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago

All Micheal McGuire knew was that he had a 30-minute drive Saturday evening to get from his job at a coal mine to the annual Kentucky basketball Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville with his son. He and his family didn't expect a photo of the pair to go viral days later.

It was McGuire's son's first exposure to the Wildcats, but it won't be his last. The photo drew national attention after UK coach John Calipari posted the image on his Twitter and Instagram pages , with a caption offering tickets to the family to be "treated as VIPs" on a trip this season to Rupp Arena.

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Calipari wrote.

McGuire's wife Mollie said her husband averages about 50 hours a week on the job with Excel Mining , a preparation plant that operates out of Pike County in Eastern Kentucky, including frequent Saturday shifts to go along with his normal Monday-through-Friday schedule.

The weekend of this year's Blue-White scrimmage , one of UK's biggest fan events ahead of the start of the regular season, happened to land on a work day for McGuire. But amid trying times in Eastern Kentucky, he was determined to be in the crowd with his family.

Mollie wasn't in the photo, which drew thousands of eyes after it was shared by Calipari. But she was cheering the team on from the crowd alongside Micheal and Easton, their 3-year-old son who had his first taste of college basketball that night.

"When the guys would slam dunk or they would shoot a 3 and the crowd would holler, he would get excited and clap his hands," Mollie McGuire said. "And every time they would have a timeout, I mean, then they turned the music on, he would get down on the floor and dance for everybody. Our entire section had a show every time the music would play."

Like many families in the Bluegrass State, the McGuire family – including their kids, Easton and Lynlee – has bonded over basketball. But Mollie said she and her husband hadn't been to a game in at least four years.

The scrimmage over the weekend was a chance to introduce Easton to the team, she said, after he recently started showing an interest in sports. He just finished his first season of tee ball, she said, and will start his first season of basketball next month at the YMCA.

Her husband is originally from Floyd County, Mollie said, which was hit hard by devastating flooding over the summer. The floods in Eastern Kentucky that were a result of storms in late July have left at least 43 people dead , and raising money for families affected by the disaster was a goal of the organizers of Saturday's event.

Attending the scrimmage and helping those in need was a "true honor," Mollie said. Their family wasn't personally affected by the flooding, but they know plenty of people in the region who weren't as fortunate.

"These boys are great," she said, referring to the team. "... They're in the right mindset, wanting to help others, and it's just wonderful that they take the time to come here to raise money for such a cause."

The Wildcats presented a check for $162,450 to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at halftime on Saturday's game at the Appalachian Wireless Area, money that will go toward the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. It was the team's idea to have the scrimmage in Pikeville to benefit flood relief efforts, Calipari noted before tipoff, and Pikeville Fire Department Chief Johnny Cole called the event "truly an honor" for local residents.

Calipari wasn't surprised by the turnout. Wherever the Wildcats go, he said, fans follow.

Speaking to media members Tuesday, Calipari said the video "hit me right between the eyes when I saw it."

"He wanted to be there so bad that he was willing to leave without showering, without changing, just get in his car and go ... he wanted to be there with his son. That's why he did it," Calipari said.

Mollie, a former 911 dispatcher who quit to stay at home and support their two young kids, said she hopes the attention will help Micheal feel appreciated. She said she tells her husband all the time how much his job matters to their family.

"If it wasn't for him being a coal miner and having such a good, reliable job, where it provides health insurance and you know, money to pay our bills and money to live on ... I couldn't stay home," she said. "I couldn't be a stay-at-home mom, raise our kids and do everything that they need. It's a true blessing."

The support, she said, extends beyond his wife and kids.

"It's not just his immediate family that appreciate him. It's everyone," Mollie McGuire said. "It's all of Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee. Everyone. He is appreciated. And I'm hoping that he feels that appreciation and that love once he realizes, you know, everything that's happened."

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Danalee Taylor
4d ago

this man is one of the reasons I'm a Kentucky proud citizen coal has been a big part of jobs in ky my great grandfather was a proud minor and coal dust is part of it this man didn't have time to get the dust off he got to his family and watched our cats play that's a hard working true blue dad

Brenda Gibson
5d ago

John carlipari has proven what a wonderful person he really is ...N I wanted to say ty to Michael (the coal miner) n all the others for all the hard work they do daily keeping the lights on for me n everyone else....ty so very much

Jena Wright
4d ago

That's one good father and husband, Thank God that there are still men like that, this family is truly blessed, he loves his son so much that his last thought after work is I have to get to my son, not how he looks and to me he is the best looking man there, because his love is real not fake, he put his family first and didn't care what people thought of him

