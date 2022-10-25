Unit 20 in search of bus drivers

The Community Unit School District No. 20 Board of Education met in regular session on Oct. 19 where Unit 20 superintendent Doug Daugherty said that the district is in a desperate search for bus drivers.

The district is struggling with regular, as well as substitute bus drivers to cover student pick-up routes and especially extracurricular activity events.

The lack of drivers is so severe that current bus drivers could possibly have to pick up extra routes which would cause students to arrive to school and their homes at a later time.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a bus driver can contact Daugherty at the district office at 618-943-2326 for more information.

Daugherty also said that hot water has been restored at Lawrenceville High School and that the Parkview Jr. High boiler is in the process of being fixed.

The boiler at PJHS is being replaced for the 2023-24 school year.

The track at Ed Loeb Field is in need of repair and the updates, including resurfacing and a resealant, will be made next year. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $353,000 and will be paid for using capital development bond money.

Parkside Elementary School principal Julie Hayes said that the students will celebrate Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24-28 with dress up days. The T.A.G., talented and gifted program, has 24 participating students for the 2022-23 school year. The fourth grade Veteran’s Day program will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

PJHS principal Travis Reider said that a new Student Leadership Team has been appointed. Students in the PJHS choir will hold a Veteran’s Day program on Thursday, Nov. 10 at noon.

LHS principal Lance Boldt announced that LHS has launched a new Facebook page and students and the public are encouraged to like and share the page to stay up to date on information referring to the school. Boldt also said that 248 students attended the Homecoming dance and no problems arose during the event. The LHS choir will hold a Veteran’s Day program on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.

In other business:

• The board unanimously approved to raise the pay for some sports officials to stay competitive amid the shortage of officials.

• The board unanimously approved the condensing of activity accounts at LHS. The move was discussed with accountant Curt Benson and will eliminate older or duplicate accounts.

• The board unanimously approved the formation of an Art Club at PJHS and a Book Club at LHS.

The next meeting of the Unit 20 Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the library at LHS.