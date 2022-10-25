Lawrence County Chamber sets annual meeting date

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Oct. 19 at CoCo’s Cafe and Wine Bar, where Amy Ray, director of public health with the Lawrence County Health Department was the guest speaker.

It was also announced at the meeting that the Chamber would become more involved with the annual “Christmas in the Park” event held at the Lawrenceville City Park. The event includes a meet and greet with Santa, The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies are served and face painting and story-time is available.

The event is held the first weekend of December.

The Chamber will hold its annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Lawrenceville Family Moose Center, 1005 Walnut Street in Lawrenceville. Tickets will be on sale soon from the Chamber office at 1121 State Street in downtown Lawrenceville. The new Chamber Board of Directors is expected to be seated at the upcoming event.

The Basketball Capital Classic is set for Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.