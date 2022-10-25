Read full article on original website
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 13:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Early This Week A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska on Monday and move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. We are expecting a strong cold front to move across the region on Tuesday night. Snow is expected to increase during the day on Tuesday with the potential heavy snow on Tuesday night. The front will push south into the Kern county area on Wednesday and provide lighter amounts. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible with isolated amounts up to 12 inches above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches from 5000 feet to 6000 feet. West winds could gust as high as 40 mph above 6000 feet. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge. * WHEN...From early Tuesday Morning through late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country road closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers in the National Parks.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Above 5500 feet total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches, with 5 to 12 inches above 7000 feet possible. West to southwest winds 45 to 50 mph, except along the ridges where wind gusts may reach up to 100 mph. * WHERE...Mono County, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Strong winds may result in tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may create subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 14:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to ease and will remain below advisory criteria.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog around 1/4 mile or less persist in portions of the North Bay Valleys. Have extended the Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am due to lowered visiblities. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys: especially along eastern Marin County including San Rafael and then between Petaluma to Santa Rosa and also around the town of Napa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Note that you may suddenly come upon dense fog while driving which will rapidly reduce visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 630 PM this evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Mobile. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Chickasaw, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, Navco, Neshota, Mertz, Tacon, Mann, West Hill, Forest Hill, Wheelerville, Plateau, Whistler, Eight Mile and North Mobile.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Surf Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, including beaches and surf zones from Port Orford northward. * WHEN...From 11 PM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above 1500 feet on the Klondike Highway. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase in intensity through the morning hours before tapering off this evening. Visibility will be reduced during periods of heavier snow showers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surprise Valley California EARLY SEASON STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts up to 55 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts may reach 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence and shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. Wind impacts will diminish behind the cold front Tuesday night. * SNOW IMPACTS: The first impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this storm. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northwestern Nevada. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact roadways through early Thursday morning. Be prepared for slow downs and delays with slick roads. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will bring the season`s coldest temperatures so far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-20 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across western Nevada. Brisk, northerly breezes will keep it feeling cold through Thursday afternoon. Hard freezes are likely, particularly Thursday and Friday mornings as skies clear out. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys while colder spots like Bridgeport and Bodie may see sub-zero temperatures. Finish up winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment if you have not done so already.
Frost Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Deland is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through this week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to very slowly decline during the period. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Sun 8 am 5.1 5.0 5.0 4.9 4.9
