ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vWob_0ilrxR7B00

Disney has reportedly suggested Lucasfilm stop announcing new Star Wars projects and creative collaborators in case those projects end up falling apart. While multiple new movies are said to be in the works, it's been three years and counting since a Star Wars film has actually made it to the big screen.

The report comes from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni, writing for Puck . He claims Disney "advised" Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to "stop announcing projects and creative partners," to avoid backlash "when those projects don't actually happen, as is the case frequently at Lucasfilm." (H/T ComicBook.com )

A number of high-profile projects haven't made it to screen just yet, including Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron, which has now been removed from the release schedule , along with Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie, and Rian Johnson's new trilogy. Then there's Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's scrapped trilogy, too.

Kennedy told Total Film that Waititi's movie would arrive in 2023, but that unfortunately isn't looking likely. But, in more promising news, Johnson has recently said he's still keen on making his trilogy – it just comes down to scheduling, as he's also busy with Knives Out 2 and 3.

There is another new Star Wars movie in the works from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson penning the script. It will reportedly be set after The Rise of Skywalker . Lucasfilm has yet to conform the project is happening, having perhaps headed Disney's advice.

But, for now, the future of Star Wars does seem to be the small screen. The Mandalorian season 3 is arriving on Disney Plus in February 2023, but first, there are Tales of the Jedi and The Bad Batch season 2, while Andor continues weekly. There's also the live-action Ahsoka show, Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, and The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg in the works.

You can get up to speed with everything the galaxy far, far away has in store for you with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Comments / 9

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
epicstream.com

Sequel Trilogy Characters Expected to Appear in Newly Announced Star Wars Movie

Nearly three years following the polarizing conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, it looks like Lucasfilm is ready to usher in a brand new era for the Star Wars franchise. This week, a new report confirmed that the production company is working on a mystery project and now, more details regarding the film are being made public. By the looks of things, it could very well be the long-rumored Episode X.
Cinemablend

Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut

Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Distractify

Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?

The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy