Battle Creek, MI

You Voted: Best Defensive Back in high school football is...?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 5 days ago
We came up with our list of the top Defensive Backs among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among Defensive Backs — is Colton Russell of Union City. Derek Booker of Tekonsha was second and Karlito Campbell of BCC was third in the voting by the noon deadline on Monday.

Here is the winning bio:

Colton Russell

School: Union City

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Colton Russell is a key part of the Union City defense with his ability to roam the defensive backfield. He leads the team in tackles and interceptions from his strong safety position.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school football.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

