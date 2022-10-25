You Voted: Best Setter in high school volleyball is...?

We came up with our list of the Setters among the city/area high school volleyball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among Setters — is Lauren Higgs of Harper Creek. Aisling Rankin of Lakeview was second and Carmen Knickerbocker of Calhoun Christian was third in the voting as of the noon Monday deadline.

Here is the winning bio:

Lauren Higgs

School: Harper Creek

Class: Senior

Why she is on the list: A four-year varsity player, Lauren Higgs has improved every season for the Beavers. She earned All-City, all-league and all-region honors a year ago and is a leader on and off the court for Harper Creek, running a fast and complex offense.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school volleyball.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick