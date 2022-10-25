2022 CMA Awards Announce Initial Performers: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen & More

The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for the 56th CMA Awards. Artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

The 56th CMA Awards—aka “Country Music’s Biggest Night”—will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the show. The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. CT.

CMA Awards Set List

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”

Luke Bryan: “Country On”

Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”

Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”

Carly Pearce: TBA

Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”

Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”

Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”

CMA Awards Nominees

Check out the full list of nominees for the 56th CMA Awards below.

CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

– Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

– Maren Morris Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

– Miranda Lambert Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

– Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

CMA Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

CMA New Artist of the Year