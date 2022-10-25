ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards Announce Initial Performers: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen & More

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZKcH_0ilrxAM400

The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for the 56th CMA Awards. Artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

The 56th CMA Awards—aka “Country Music’s Biggest Night”—will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the show. The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. CT.

CMA Awards Set List

  • Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”
  • Luke Bryan: “Country On”
  • Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”
  • Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”
  • Carly Pearce: TBA
  • Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”
  • Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”
  • Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”

CMA Awards Nominees

Check out the full list of nominees for the 56th CMA Awards below.

CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer 

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
  • Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
  • Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
  • Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
  • Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
  • Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
  • Producer: Trent Willmon
  • Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
  • Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
  • Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
  • Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
  • Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris
  • Producer: Greg Kurstin
  • Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert
  • Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
  • Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
  • Producer: Jay Joyce
  • Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
  • Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
  • Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

  • “Buy Dirt”
  • Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
  • Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
  • “Sand In My Boots”
  • Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know”
  • Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
  • “You Should Probably Leave”
  • Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

CMA Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s) 

  • “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
  • Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
  • Producer: Michael Knox
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
  • Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
  • Producer: Zach Crowell
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
  • Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
  • Brent Mason, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s) 

  • “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
  • Director: Blake Lively
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
  • Director: Harper Smith
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
  • Director: Michael Monaco
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
  • Director: Alexa Campbell
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
  • Director: Dustin Haney

CMA New Artist of the Year

  • HARDY
  • Walker Hayes
  • Cody Johnson
  • Parker McCollum
  • Lainey Wilson

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
The Boot

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

577K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy