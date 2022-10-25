2022 CMA Awards Announce Initial Performers: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen & More
The Country Music Association announced the initial lineup of performers for the 56th CMA Awards. Artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
The 56th CMA Awards—aka “Country Music’s Biggest Night”—will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC at 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 9. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the show. The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. CT.
CMA Awards Set List
- Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce: “You’re Drunk, Go Home”
- Luke Bryan: “Country On”
- Hardy & Lainey Wilson: “Wait in the Truck”
- Miranda Lambert: “Geraldene”
- Carly Pearce: TBA
- Carrie Underwood: “Hate My Heart”
- Morgan Wallen: “You Proof”
- Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmie Allen & Marcus King : “Out in the Middle”
CMA Awards Nominees
Check out the full list of nominees for the 56th CMA Awards below.
CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
- Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
- Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
- Producer: Trent Willmon
- Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
- Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
- Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
- Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
- Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
- Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Buy Dirt”
- Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
- Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots”
- Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know”
- Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave”
- Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
CMA Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
- Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Producer: Michael Knox
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
- Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
- Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
- Brent Mason, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
- Director: Blake Lively
- “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
- Director: Harper Smith
- “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
- Director: Michael Monaco
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- Director: Alexa Campbell
- “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
- Director: Dustin Haney
CMA New Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson
Comments / 0