Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Six county cross country runners qualify for state
Oct. 30—BOARDMAN — Cooperation was the theme of the day for four of the six Ashtabula County runners who qualified for the Ohio State High School Athletic Association state championships next Saturday in Columbus. Two of the six came from the same family as Grand Valley's David Steimle,...
YAHOO!
Turnovers, once again, doom Clifford, Lions
Oct. 30—STATE COLLEGE — His head coach hardly gave him a ringing endorsement, and for Sean Clifford, the reason rang through as clear as his frustration. In the latest of many big, season-defining, career-marking games against Ohio State, Clifford did plenty of things well. But the things he didn't ultimately proved to be the difference in No. 13 Penn State's 44-31 loss to the No. 2 Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.
Comments / 0