Oct. 30—STATE COLLEGE — His head coach hardly gave him a ringing endorsement, and for Sean Clifford, the reason rang through as clear as his frustration. In the latest of many big, season-defining, career-marking games against Ohio State, Clifford did plenty of things well. But the things he didn't ultimately proved to be the difference in No. 13 Penn State's 44-31 loss to the No. 2 Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO