This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenLoogootee, IN
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
wbiw.com
Obituary: Gloria Dean Arthur
Gloria Dean Arthur, 89, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness. Born August 2, 1933, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Emery and Marguerite (Link) Charles. Gloria was a 1951 graduate of Bedford High School. Gloria retired...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Virginia May Deckard
Virginia (Ginny) May Deckard, 93, of Bedford, passed away to go home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord, and Savior, at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Born May 29, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Fay...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Morris Owen Stivers Sr.
Morris Owen Stivers, Sr., of Solsberry passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born on September 5, 1936, he was the son of Raymond and Ruby (Sims) Stivers. He married Evelyn Stivers, and she preceded him in death. Morris worked for Weddle Bros Construction and Force Construction and was a...
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jimmie L. Prince
Jimmie L. Prince, 74, of Mitchell, passed away at 10:35 a.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born January 10, 1948, in Bismarck, AR, he was the son of James C. and Louise D. (Loy) Prince. He married Diana Traywick on September 17, 1966, and she survives. He retired from General Motors in 2006 and attended the First Assembly of God in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Molly Anne Grant
Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Graydon Mundy
May 2, 1942 – October 19, 2022. Graydon Mundy age 80 of Bedford passed away on October 19, 2022, at 3:28 a.m. at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born in Martin County on May 2, 1942, to Raymond Mundy and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Graydon. was a retired Union...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Sheila Gail Blanton
Sheila Gail Blanton, 57, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Born September 23, 1965, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Jerry Simmons and Patsy Gail (Hayes) Beasley. She married Scot D. Blanton on June 11, 1999. Sheila had worked at Walmart...
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May meets with Lawrence County Youth Leadership Academy at Statehouse
INDIANA – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) talks about his role as a state representative with members of the Youth Leadership Academy from the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Participating students are freshmen...
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
WTHI
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
wbiw.com
Lana Scott will perform at Mitchell Opera House on Saturday, November 5
MITCHELL – Mitchell Opera House will feature a live country concert featuring Lana Scott on Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. Lana Scott was a finalist of Team Blake Shelton on NBC’s The Voice Season 21. She Lana was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. Lana has been singing her entire life and grew up participating in musical theater and performing at church. After high school, Lana attended Berklee College of Music but left early after landing a singing contract on a cruise ship.
wbiw.com
Stars ranked No.2 in preseason poll
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is ranked No.2 in the preseason Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll. South Bend Washington, which will compete in Class 4A this season after winning last year’s 3A state title, is rated No.1 in the poll, which does not divide by class. BNL, which finished 24-3 last season, received two first-place votes, while South Bend Washington totaled 11 votes for the top spot.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 28
4:05 p.m. Nichole Terrell, 28, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 3:40 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:54 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block of 30th Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 6:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block...
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
wbiw.com
Brown dons the cape with renowned performance as Stars slip past Scottsburg in scrimmage
SCOTTSBURG – Call wardrobe, get that Emma Brown a cape for her Bedford North Lawrence uniform. Super heroes wear them, after all. And wow, did she ever swoop in to save the day. In a gymnasium that oozes history, where the echoes of the past still whisper in the...
