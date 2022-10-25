Read full article on original website
John Calipari opens the door for Kentucky basketball to play in ‘secret scrimmage’
Kentucky was the only SEC team this preseason that didn’t play an exhibition against another Division I team. That could change soon.
Surging Devils have 53 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 7-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves to help the New
'Whole city is coming with us': How Phillies plan to erase World Series arms deficit vs. Astros
After splitting the first two games, the Astros hope to capitalize on the pitching matchups – but the Phillies' fans won't make it easy.
