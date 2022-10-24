Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state’s 43rd governor. Since taking office the following...
wmay.com
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent’s insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly...
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
wmay.com
Illinois attorney general candidates differ on Pritzker’s pandemic orders, prosecutorial discretion
(The Center Square) – How to combat crime and how to handle consecutive COVID-19 executive orders were central to a discussion between the two major party candidates for Illinois attorney general during a forum this week. WTTW hosted Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore Tuesday. The...
wmay.com
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
wmay.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Illinois
Faith in America’s public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Appeal filed in Fraud Act lawsuit against Thornley; new psychiatric hospital announced
A member of the Illinois State Police Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000. A Sangamon County judge earlier this year...
wmay.com
Catalytic Converter Thefts Skyrocket In Illinois
Thefts of catalytic converters are skyrocketing in Illinois, according to State Farm Insurance. The emissions control devices are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contain several valuable metals, which means a thief can potentially get hundreds or thousands of dollars for them. State Farm says in 2019 it paid out $650,000 on 480 catalytic converter theft claims in Illinois… but so far in 2022, those numbers have soared to $5.3 million on nearly 28-hundred claims statewide.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
wmay.com
Raoul Warns About Student Loan, Debt Consolidation Fraud
With federal student loan payments set to resume January 1st, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning people to be on the lookout for debt relief and debt consolidation scams. Those payments have been on hold during the pandemic, but the resumption of payments in the new year could send...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
Comments / 0